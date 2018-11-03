Sawtooth Solutions LLC Reduces Position in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 267.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $145.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $139.30 and a one year high of $167.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.90.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

