Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Stake Boosted by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 5.9% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 110,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 13.8% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 139,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 16,877 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 37.9% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $51.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $80.35. The company has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Michael E. Marks purchased 8,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.31 per share, for a total transaction of $482,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $3,396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 234,008 shares in the company, valued at $13,244,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities set a $72.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.84.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.