Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) Shares Bought by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $53.42 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

