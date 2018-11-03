Seadrill Partners LLC (SDLP) Shares Sold by Arrow Investment Advisors LLC

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Seadrill Partners LLC (NYSE:SDLP) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,676 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Seadrill Partners worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seadrill Partners by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 512,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 132,297 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Seadrill Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $485,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seadrill Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Q Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seadrill Partners by 171.6% during the 2nd quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,357,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 857,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seadrill Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Seadrill Partners alerts:

Seadrill Partners stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Seadrill Partners LLC has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $252.18 million, a PE ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.10.

Seadrill Partners (NYSE:SDLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The oil and gas company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter. Seadrill Partners had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Seadrill Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Seadrill Partners Company Profile

Seadrill Partners LLC owns, operates, and acquires offshore drilling units in the United States, Angola, Thailand, Canada, Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria, Indonesia, Ghana, and internationally. The company primarily serves various oil and gas companies. As of March 31, 2018, its fleet consisted of four semi-submersible drilling rigs, four drillships, and three tender rigs.

Featured Article: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seadrill Partners LLC (NYSE:SDLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Seadrill Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seadrill Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.