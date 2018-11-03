Sealed Air Corp (SEE) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,197 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $5,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 8.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 71.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 5.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,980,000 after buying an additional 19,220 shares in the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Sealed Air by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $55.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.55.

Shares of SEE opened at $33.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. Sealed Air Corp has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $49.94.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 859.42% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 35.36%.

In other news, Director Jerry R. Whitaker bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.81 per share, for a total transaction of $39,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,021 shares in the company, valued at $319,316.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward L. Doheny II bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.65 per share, with a total value of $198,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,449.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $262,654. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through Food Care and Product Care segments. The Food Care segment offers integrated system solutions that enhance the management of contamination risk during the food and beverage production process, extend product shelf life through packaging technologies, and improve merchandising, ease-of-use, and back-of-house preparation processes to processors, retailers, and food service operators under the Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

