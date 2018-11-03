Seaport Global Securities Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Levin now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.71. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Alliance Resource Partners’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $497.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Alliance Resource Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ARLP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $21.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 92.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,085,152 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,263,000 after buying an additional 1,004,474 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 487.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,204,839 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,109,000 after buying an additional 999,910 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at about $7,584,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 64.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,047,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,223,000 after buying an additional 410,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selz Capital LLC increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 578,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 342,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nick Carter purchased 2,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $44,047.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.47%.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

