Seaport Global Securities Comments on Baker Hughes A GE Co’s FY2018 Earnings (BHGE)

Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities lowered their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 30th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Urban now forecasts that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Baker Hughes A GE’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes A GE had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Baker Hughes A GE in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised Baker Hughes A GE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Baker Hughes A GE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. HSBC decreased their price target on Baker Hughes A GE to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Baker Hughes A GE in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes A GE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.79.

Shares of NYSE:BHGE opened at $26.07 on Thursday. Baker Hughes A GE has a 12-month low of $25.53 and a 12-month high of $37.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHGE. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 26.0% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 0.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 228,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 2.2% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 98,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 16.0% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 4.0% during the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 65,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Matthias L. Heilmann sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,262. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kurt Camilleri sold 2,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $85,442.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies for onshore and offshore operations.

