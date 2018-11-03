Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Saia Inc (SAIA)

Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Saia in a report issued on Wednesday, October 31st. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Milby now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.89. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Saia’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Saia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Saia from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Saia from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Saia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.88.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $63.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $56.16 and a fifty-two week high of $87.05.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $425.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.70 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 7.45%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $76,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,279 shares in the company, valued at $629,286.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 59.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 18,588 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Saia by 2.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 3.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 18.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; truckload services; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

