Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Whiting Petroleum Corp’s FY2018 Earnings (WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2018 EPS estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 30th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $2.98 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.58. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s FY2019 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Imperial Capital set a $45.00 price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

WLL stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.94.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.34. Whiting Petroleum had a negative net margin of 31.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 503.3% during the 2nd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 64,463 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 53,778 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $556,000. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rick A. Mr. Ross sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $114,365.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,045,215.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Stevens sold 12,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $686,679.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,267.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,181 shares of company stock worth $1,236,658. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

