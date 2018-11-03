Semler Scientific (SMLR) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS: SMLR) is one of 47 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Semler Scientific to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.9% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Semler Scientific and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semler Scientific 19.66% -299.31% 84.43% Semler Scientific Competitors -126.16% -67.57% -20.03%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Semler Scientific and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Semler Scientific $12.45 million -$1.51 million -111.11 Semler Scientific Competitors $1.16 billion $92.96 million -32.76

Semler Scientific’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Semler Scientific. Semler Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Semler Scientific has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semler Scientific’s peers have a beta of 1.49, meaning that their average stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Semler Scientific and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semler Scientific 0 0 2 0 3.00 Semler Scientific Competitors 187 541 1115 45 2.54

Semler Scientific presently has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.43%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 16.92%. Given Semler Scientific’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Semler Scientific is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Semler Scientific peers beat Semler Scientific on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets patented products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. Its products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition; and WellChec, a multi-test service platform to evaluate patients with various chronic diseases. The company's products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and family practitioners, as well as organizations, including healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry; and other healthcare organizations, such as risk assessment groups and other home healthcare providers. It offers its products through salespersons and distributors. Semler Scientific, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

