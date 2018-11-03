Senior (SNR) Given New GBX 310 Price Target at Barclays

Senior (LON:SNR) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a research note published on Friday. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SNR. Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating on shares of Senior in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Senior from GBX 336 ($4.39) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Numis Securities raised their price target on Senior from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 315 ($4.12) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Senior from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Senior in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 324.71 ($4.24).

Senior stock traded down GBX 19.60 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 259 ($3.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,403,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. Senior has a 1 year low of GBX 199.20 ($2.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 310.40 ($4.06).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers precision-machined airframe and system components and assemblies; high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; and fluid systems ducting and control products.

