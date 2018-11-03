Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sensata Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q2 2019 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ST. Cross Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Shares of ST stock opened at $47.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $41.12 and a 12-month high of $57.40.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The company had revenue of $873.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.62 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 14.63%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the third quarter worth $124,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 76.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth $247,000.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey J. Cote sold 570 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 17,200 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $960,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,817 shares of company stock worth $2,417,709. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC would be operating as a holding company for Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. that develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment supplies pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, temperature sensors, and pressure switches.

