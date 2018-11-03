Sensata Technologies (ST) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Barclays

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its target price upped by Barclays from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. Barclays currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cross Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Shares of ST traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,228,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,333. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $41.12 and a 52-week high of $57.40.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $873.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 17,200 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $960,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 26,047 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $1,428,417.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,817 shares of company stock worth $2,417,709 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ST. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC would be operating as a holding company for Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. that develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment supplies pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, temperature sensors, and pressure switches.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.