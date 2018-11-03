Serco Group (SRP) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their reduce rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. They currently have a GBX 87 ($1.14) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 86 ($1.12).

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Serco Group from GBX 168 ($2.20) to GBX 123 ($1.61) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Serco Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Serco Group to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 87 ($1.14) to GBX 95 ($1.24) in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Serco Group from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 108.17 ($1.41).

Shares of SRP stock opened at GBX 97.60 ($1.28) on Tuesday. Serco Group has a 52 week low of GBX 82.25 ($1.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 123.60 ($1.62).

Serco Group Company Profile

Serco Group plc provides public services in the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, the United Kingdom, and North America. It provides defense, health, justice and immigration, transport, and citizen services. The company also offers non-clinical support services to hospitals; environmental and leisure services, as well as a range of front, middle, and back-office services to public sector customers; and IT services.

