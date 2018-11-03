Shake Shack (SHAK) PT Lowered to $56.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price cut by Barclays from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Friday morning. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Shake Shack to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shake Shack from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Shake Shack has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.90.

Shares of SHAK stock traded down $7.61 on Friday, hitting $47.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,094,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,628. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 64.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.36. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $35.56 and a 1 year high of $70.12.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $119.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.81 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $1,461,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,100.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,284,560 shares of company stock worth $74,700,300. 30.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,914,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,895,000 after purchasing an additional 384,867 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 553,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,611,000 after purchasing an additional 304,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,130,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,344,000 after acquiring an additional 207,141 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 576.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,848,000 after acquiring an additional 200,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,538,000. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of October 9, 2018, it operated 180 locations in 26 U.S.

