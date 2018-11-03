Short Interest in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) Decreases By 46.5%

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 604,081 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the September 28th total of 1,128,397 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,641,436 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSEARCA:XLC opened at $45.84 on Friday. Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52-week low of $43.07 and a 52-week high of $52.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

