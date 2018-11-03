Short Interest in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR) Decreases By 53.2%

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,075 shares, a decrease of 53.2% from the September 28th total of 680,282 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,873 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hg Vora Capital Management, Ll sold 475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $21,037,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 37.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IIPR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th.

IIPR stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $387.60 million, a P/E ratio of 61.03 and a beta of -0.46. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $49.74.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 31.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 208.96%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.