Short Interest in Micro Focus International PLC – (MFGP) Grows By 60.7%

Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,096,775 shares, an increase of 60.7% from the September 28th total of 1,304,924 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 784,362 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of MFGP stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. Micro Focus International has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $36.21.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

MFGP has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micro Focus International during the third quarter worth $143,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Micro Focus International during the second quarter worth $182,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Micro Focus International during the second quarter worth $190,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Micro Focus International during the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its stake in Micro Focus International by 80.0% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 21,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.