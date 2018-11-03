Show (SHOW) Trading Down 18.3% This Week

Show (CURRENCY:SHOW) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. One Show token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, BigONE and BitForex. During the last seven days, Show has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Show has a total market cap of $0.00 and $38,833.00 worth of Show was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00050173 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00025995 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00016660 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008493 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008631 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Show (SHOW) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Show’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Show is www.show.one. Show’s official Twitter account is @show_coin.

Buying and Selling Show

Show can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, BitForex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Show directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Show should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Show using one of the exchanges listed above.

