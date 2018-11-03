SIBCoin Price Down 11.6% Over Last Week (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00002484 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Livecoin, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. In the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and $184,454.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SIBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,351.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $199.94 or 0.03135756 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.87 or 0.07431823 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.96 or 0.00799242 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.19 or 0.01649736 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00143213 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.20 or 0.01838033 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00424359 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00030341 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 17,128,161 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.money. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SIBCoin Coin Trading

SIBCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Cryptopia, YoBit, Livecoin, Upbit, BTC-Alpha and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SIBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SIBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.