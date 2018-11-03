Signature Wealth Management Group Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 27.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 5.3% during the second quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 30,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 34,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $48.62. The stock has a market cap of $204.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.59.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 81.68%.

In related news, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 8,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $411,000.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $479,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,107.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,800. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “$45.12” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morningstar set a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

