Signition LP Acquires New Stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO)

Signition LP acquired a new position in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,400 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. Imperial Oil Ltd has a 1-year low of $25.91 and a 1-year high of $34.56.

IMO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised shares of Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Friday, October 5th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

