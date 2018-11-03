Signition LP Buys New Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)

Signition LP acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 19.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Suncor Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 531,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,642,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth about $2,660,000. Banced Corp acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth about $809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SU. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday. GARP Research upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $33.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.33 and a 12 month high of $42.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

