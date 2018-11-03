Signition LP Has $474,000 Position in Atmos Energy Co. (ATO)

Signition LP lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Signition LP’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 538,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,547,000 after purchasing an additional 268,046 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 20,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,281 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard W. Douglas sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $3,256,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,292 shares in the company, valued at $585,407.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy K. Quinn sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total value of $186,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $92.14 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $76.46 and a 52 week high of $98.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.10.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $562.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Barclays set a $91.00 target price on Atmos Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.38.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution, and related sales and storage operations.

