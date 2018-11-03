Signition LP Purchases Shares of 36,800 Stars Group Inc (TSG)

Signition LP purchased a new stake in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stars Group during the third quarter valued at $365,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Stars Group by 29.8% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 89,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stars Group during the third quarter valued at $498,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Stars Group during the third quarter valued at $2,853,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in Stars Group by 94.1% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSG stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Stars Group Inc has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $38.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.67.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Stars Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stars Group Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSG. BidaskClub raised Stars Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Stars Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Stars Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

The Stars Group Inc provides technology-based products and services to gaming and interactive entertainment industries in Canada and internationally. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses under the PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival, and PokerStars MEGASTACK live poker tour and event brands, The company was formerly known as Amaya, Inc and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc in August 2017.

