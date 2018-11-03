SilverCrest Metals (SIL) Price Target Raised to C$5.25 at National Bank Financial

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$4.75 to C$5.25 in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SIL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Thursday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SilverCrest Metals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.64.

CVE SIL remained flat at $C$3.75 during trading hours on Friday. 110,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,127. SilverCrest Metals has a one year low of C$1.05 and a one year high of C$3.80.

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01).

In other news, Director Pierre Beaudoin purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.69 per share, with a total value of C$53,800.00. Insiders have purchased 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $76,710 over the last three months.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

