SM Energy (SM) Given a $44.00 Price Target by Williams Capital Analysts

Williams Capital set a $44.00 target price on SM Energy (NYSE:SM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a $26.55 rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SM Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of SM Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. SM Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.31.

NYSE SM traded down $1.51 on Friday, hitting $23.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,129,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,445. SM Energy has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $33.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.99.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). SM Energy had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $459.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 26th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 25th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.20%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 88,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in SM Energy by 5.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SM Energy by 18.7% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in SM Energy by 7.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,598 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the Midland Basin and the Eagle Ford shale in Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 468.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 919 net productive oil wells and 489 net productive gas wells.

