Smith & Nephew’s (SNN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. HSBC cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

SNN traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $36.21. 1,459,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,992. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of $32.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 689,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,870,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

