Snc-Lavalin Group (SNC) Price Target Lowered to C$58.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$69.00 to C$66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$67.00 to C$62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$68.67.

Shares of TSE SNC traded up C$0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$46.75. The company had a trading volume of 518,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,007. Snc-Lavalin Group has a one year low of C$43.73 and a one year high of C$61.54.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.75 billion.

About Snc-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy, Oil & Gas, Power, Infrastructure, Atkins, and Capital segments. The company offers various solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects.

