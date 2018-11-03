Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Fiore Gold (F) Stock Price

News articles about Fiore Gold (CVE:F) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Fiore Gold earned a news sentiment score of 0.62 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Fiore Gold’s analysis:

Get Fiore Gold alerts:

F traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.31. 16,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,180. Fiore Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.25 and a 1-year high of C$1.18.

Fiore Gold (CVE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$17.79 million for the quarter.

Fiore Gold Company Profile

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the Americas. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open-pit, heap-leach mine in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiore Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiore Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.