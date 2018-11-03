Southwestern Energy (SWN) Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,037,289 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 497,081 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $51,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth $101,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 2,836.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 222.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,962 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 16,533 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth $169,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.65.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.13 million. Analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Southwestern Energy to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $7.00 target price on Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Macquarie set a $7.00 target price on Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $7.00 target price on Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.74.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 191,226 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus Shale, Utica, and Upper Devonian unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs covering approximately 290,291 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 917,842 net acres in Arkansas.

