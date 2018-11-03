Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SPPI. BidaskClub downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. TheStreet upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of SPPI stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.03. 1,584,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,204. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $25.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 2.17.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.71% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $24.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gilles Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $153,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,527,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,411,000 after buying an additional 1,463,249 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,263,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,492,000 after buying an additional 185,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,105,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,180,000 after buying an additional 34,070 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,080,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,652,000 after buying an additional 53,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,336.1% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 927,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,434,000 after buying an additional 862,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection for patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

