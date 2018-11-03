SPINDLE Market Capitalization Hits $10.92 Million (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $10.92 million and $32,345.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, BTC-Alpha, YoBit and HitBTC. In the last week, SPINDLE has traded 41.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.71 or 0.02426436 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00633904 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00018599 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00026892 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00024948 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000044 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00021707 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009768 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00015112 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,252,378,972 tokens. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SPINDLE Token Trading

SPINDLE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

