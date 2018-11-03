Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $98.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.88 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 14.77%. On average, analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

SRC opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties providing superior risk adjusted returns and steady dividend growth for our stockholders.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.