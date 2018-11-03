Splunk (SPLK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

SPLK has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Splunk to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $2.41 on Friday, hitting $105.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,972,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,583. Splunk has a 1-year low of $65.73 and a 1-year high of $130.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,239,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark T. Carges sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total transaction of $261,103.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,972.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,032 shares of company stock valued at $8,640,864 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1,838.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 485,866 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,154,000 after acquiring an additional 460,796 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 46.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 984,523 shares of the software company’s stock worth $97,576,000 after acquiring an additional 312,893 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth about $29,605,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,074,220 shares of the software company’s stock worth $800,235,000 after acquiring an additional 298,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 600,511 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,517,000 after buying an additional 289,629 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

