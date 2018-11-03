Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sprouts Farmers Market updated its FY18 guidance to $1.28-1.30 EPS.

NASDAQ:SFM traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,527,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $29.67.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,470.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joe Fortunato sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $27,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,929 shares of company stock worth $3,137,967. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 47.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 194,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 62,756 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 543,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 19.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 182,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 30,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 32.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SFM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli and baked goods, packaged groceries, vitamins and supplements, bulk foods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural body care and household items.

