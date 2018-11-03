SPX (SPXC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $362.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.90 million. SPX had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. SPX updated its FY 2018 guidance to $2.15-2.25 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $2.15-2.25 EPS.

NYSE SPXC opened at $28.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. SPX has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.28.

In related news, insider Michael Andrew Reilly sold 21,852 shares of SPX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $782,738.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPXC. ValuEngine downgraded SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $37.00 target price on SPX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating and ventilation (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

