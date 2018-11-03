Standex Int’l (SXI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have $88.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Standex International Corp. is a diversified manufacturer producing and marketing a wide variety of useful, quality products. The company enjoys a broad and well-balanced earnings base by virtue of its strong market position in selected areas of operation. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Standex Int’l from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Standex Int’l from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Shares of NYSE SXI traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.01. 87,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,292. Standex Int’l has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $114.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $193.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.20 million. Standex Int’l had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Standex Int’l will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 7th. This is an increase from Standex Int’l’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Standex Int’l’s payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Debyle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $220,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,343 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,264.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Standex Int’l by 10.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,847,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,837,000 after purchasing an additional 170,292 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Standex Int’l by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 602,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Standex Int’l by 4.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 443,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,301,000 after purchasing an additional 20,373 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Standex Int’l by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 387,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Standex Int’l by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,632,000 after purchasing an additional 21,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

About Standex Int’l

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

