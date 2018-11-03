Starbucks (SBUX) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Barclays

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America set a $68.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $5.69 on Friday, reaching $64.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,466,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,111,073. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.50%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 99,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $5,459,088.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 166,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $8,783,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,052,087. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 669.7% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 155.6% in the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

