Starbucks (SBUX) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.61-2.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $26-26.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.16 billion.Starbucks also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.61-2.66 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $51.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Starbucks from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a $51.15 rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Starbucks from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.44.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $5.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,466,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,111,073. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $65.68. The company has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Starbucks had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 59.50%.

In other news, insider Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.04 per share, for a total transaction of $270,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,302 shares in the company, valued at $394,600.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 166,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $8,783,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 280,832 shares of company stock worth $15,052,087. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

