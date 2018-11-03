StarHub (SRHBF) Raised to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of StarHub (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of StarHub stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday.

StarHub Company Profile

StarHub Ltd, an integrated info-communications company, provides information, communications, and entertainment services for consumer and corporate markets in Singapore. It operates a mobile network that provides 4G and 3G services; and manages a hybrid fibre co-axial network that delivers multi-channel pay TV services, including HDTV, Internet TV, and on-demand services, as well as ultra-high speed residential broadband services.

