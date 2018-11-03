State Auto Financial (STFC) Issues Earnings Results

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. State Auto Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:STFC traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.41. 74,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,092. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. State Auto Financial has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $34.31.

In related news, insider Steven Eugene English sold 3,633 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $119,889.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 8.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 22.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,339,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after buying an additional 244,593 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 4.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 11.4% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 490,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,985,000 after buying an additional 50,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after buying an additional 10,781 shares during the last quarter. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on STFC. BidaskClub raised State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $30.00 price objective on State Auto Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal, business, and specialty insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

