State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Holdings in S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 354,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,848 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $69,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 800.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 22,042 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 143.4% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 209.0% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 65.0% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $217.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on S&P Global from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered S&P Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on S&P Global from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.69.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total transaction of $805,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $71,172.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,978.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $182.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $154.70 and a 12 month high of $217.31.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 340.41% and a net margin of 27.10%. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.