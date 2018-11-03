State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $62.50 Million Holdings in Praxair, Inc. (PX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Praxair were worth $62,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PX. Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Praxair during the third quarter valued at $202,000. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Praxair by 13.7% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 27,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Praxair by 47.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 48,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after buying an additional 15,586 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Praxair during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware grew its holdings in shares of Praxair by 11.8% during the third quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 9,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Praxair in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “$165.03” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Praxair in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Praxair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Praxair from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Praxair in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Praxair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.38.

Shares of Praxair stock opened at $164.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. Praxair, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.00 and a fifty-two week high of $169.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Praxair Company Profile

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

