State Treasurer State of Michigan Has $934,000 Position in Cloudera Inc (CLDR)

State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,002 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Cloudera by 641.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudera by 290.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Olson sold 27,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $375,342.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 138,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,463 over the last three months. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. Cloudera Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.67.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 58.05% and a negative net margin of 44.68%. The business had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudera Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Cloudera in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cloudera in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised Cloudera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Nomura raised Cloudera from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides platform for machine learning and analytics in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. Its platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses.

