Steinberg Global Asset Management Buys New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Steinberg Global Asset Management bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 61,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $109,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $113,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 210.6% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.4% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $47.89.

