Stereotaxis (STXS) & Precision Optics (PEYE) Financial Comparison

Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) and Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.2% of Stereotaxis shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.1% of Stereotaxis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of Precision Optics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Stereotaxis and Precision Optics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stereotaxis 0 0 0 0 N/A Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stereotaxis and Precision Optics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stereotaxis $31.14 million 2.20 -$5.88 million N/A N/A Precision Optics $4.04 million 4.21 -$350,000.00 N/A N/A

Precision Optics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stereotaxis.

Profitability

This table compares Stereotaxis and Precision Optics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stereotaxis -20.13% -8.59% 5.98% Precision Optics -8.69% -36.60% -10.75%

Volatility and Risk

Stereotaxis has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Optics has a beta of 2.52, indicating that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stereotaxis beats Precision Optics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems and instruments for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms in the United States and internationally. Its products include Niobe ES robotic system that enables physicians to complete interventional procedures by providing image guided delivery of catheters and guide wires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system, which offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures. The company also offers Odyssey solution, a real-time information solution to manage, control, record, and share procedures across networks. In addition, it provides disposables and other accessories, such as QuikCAS automated catheter advancement disposables for the remote advancement of electrophysiology catheters; and CARTO RMT navigation and ablation system, CELSIUS RMT, NAVISTAR RMT, NAVISTAR RMT DS, NAVISTAR RMT THERMOCOOL, and CELSIUS RMT THERMOCOOL irrigated tip diagnostic/ablation steerable tip catheters. Further, the company's disposables and other accessories include V-CAS and V-CAS Deflect catheter advancement systems; and V-loop circular and V-Sono ICE catheter manipulators. The company markets its products through direct sales force, distributors, and sales agents. Stereotaxis, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Precision Optics Company Profile

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. The company offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians. It also provides components and assemblies, which are designed for industrial and military use. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers through medical device companies. Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with OmniVision Technologies, Inc. to develop optical solutions based on an image sensor integrated with its lenses. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Gardner, Massachusetts.

