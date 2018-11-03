Stericycle (SRCL) Price Target Cut to $56.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SRCL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stericycle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $75.00 price objective on Stericycle and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut Stericycle from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Barrington Research set a $72.00 price objective on Stericycle and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.88.

SRCL stock traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,278,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.52. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $46.44 and a 12 month high of $76.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.36 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stericycle will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 362.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 285.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

