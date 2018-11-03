Steris PLC (STE) Position Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,561 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of Steris worth $29,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Steris by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Steris in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Steris in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Steris in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Steris in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Steris from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Steris from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Steris in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.86.

In other news, VP Karen L. Burton sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $148,707.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE opened at $111.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Steris PLC has a 52-week low of $82.88 and a 52-week high of $117.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Steris had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $638.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

