Sterling Bancorp (SBT) Given a $13.00 Price Target at Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill set a $13.00 target price on Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sterling Bancorp stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.95. 42,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,886. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.03 million during the quarter. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 19.85%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%.

In related news, Director Seth S. Meltzer purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.82 per share, for a total transaction of $68,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

